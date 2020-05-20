|
|
DOLAN
Joan Lillian (formerly Gosling)
Peacefully passed away at Hickathrift House Care Home on 13th May 2020, aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Cliff, much loved and cherished mum to Ann, Bernard and the late Robert and Steven. Beloved sister to Alf, Bob and the late Horace and loving sister in-law. Treasured nan, great-nan, great-great-nan and mother-in-law. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Family Flowers only please to be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 20, 2020