GALLAGHER
Joan
Aged 85 years of Wisbech formerly Birmingham. Peacefully on 26th August 2019 whilst in North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, devoted mum of Michael, Robert and Sean (dec), a dear mother-in-law, much loved nan and great nan. A funeral service will be held at All Saints' Church, Walsoken on Friday 13th September 2019 at 11.30 am followed by committal in Walsoken Cemetery. Flowers welcome or if desired donations for
'The Cinnamon Trust' may be made at the service or sent to
Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019