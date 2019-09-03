Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30
All Saints' Church
Walsoken
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan GALLAGHER

Notice Condolences

Joan GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER

Joan

Aged 85 years of Wisbech formerly Birmingham. Peacefully on 26th August 2019 whilst in North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, devoted mum of Michael, Robert and Sean (dec), a dear mother-in-law, much loved nan and great nan. A funeral service will be held at All Saints' Church, Walsoken on Friday 13th September 2019 at 11.30 am followed by committal in Walsoken Cemetery. Flowers welcome or if desired donations for

'The Cinnamon Trust' may be made at the service or sent to

Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.