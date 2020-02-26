|
GODFREY
Joan Lillian
Peacefully passed away on 14th February 2020, aged 90 years at Rose lodge Care Home Wisbech. Beloved wife of the late Leslie, loving mum to Marion, Pauline and Keith, a much loved mother in law to Jeff, Paul and Zeta, a devoted nana, great nana and great great nana. Joan will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at St. Peter's & St. Paul's Church, Wisbech at 10:00am followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be divided equally between the Alzheimer's Society and Memory Lane Rose Lodge and may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Roads, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020