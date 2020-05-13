|
|
LANE
Joan Mary
Susannah, Juliet and James announce with such sadness that their lovely, stoic, invincible mum passed away at home on Saturday, 2nd May, aged 89 years. Adored and adoring wife of the late Jimmy, a wonderful mother-in-law, a truly devoted grandma and great grandma. A lovely friend to many and a very astute business woman.
Loved always. Forgotten never.
To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die.
Due to the Coronavirus only family members are able to attend her funeral service on 26th May. Donations, if desired, may be made via the family funeral notice online or direct to the R.N.L.I. For any further enquires please contact W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE. Tel: 019645 584762.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 13, 2020