MULGREW Joan (nee Collingwood)
of March, passed away peacefully on 2nd November 2019 at Aria Court, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Pat and a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Care Network Cambridgeshire may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019