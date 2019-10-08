Home

Joan TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Joan Passed away peacefully at Orchard House on 29th September 2019, aged 94 years. Much loved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum of Sue, Jan, Phil and the late Mel and mother-in-law of Colin, Paul, Sarah and Vic. A loving grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many. The funeral will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 18th October at 10.30am. Family flowers only. Donations for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019
