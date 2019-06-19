|
WRIGHT
Joan
Peacefully on 9th June 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved mum, nanny and great-nanny. She will be sadly missed by all the Godfrey's, Wright's and by all her friends. Funeral Service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn, on Thursday, 20th June at 4.00pm. Donations if desired, for Riding For The Disabled (RDA), may be made at the service, or sent c/o AJ Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 19, 2019