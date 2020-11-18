|
|
WRIGHT
Joan
of March passed away peacefully on 5th November 2020 aged 98 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Roland (Bob), much loved Mum of Diann and Russell, Mother-in-law of Alan and Marilyn and a devoted Nan, Great Nan, Great Great Nan, Aunt and friend. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020