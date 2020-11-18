Home

Joan WRIGHT

Notice Condolences

Joan WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT

Joan

of March passed away peacefully on 5th November 2020 aged 98 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Roland (Bob), much loved Mum of Diann and Russell, Mother-in-law of Alan and Marilyn and a devoted Nan, Great Nan, Great Great Nan, Aunt and friend. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020
