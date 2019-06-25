|
STIMSON Joe Of March, passed away peacefully on 10th June 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynda, much loved dad of Jason and Mark and a dear father-in-law, grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 11.30am. Casual clothes welcome. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the Oncology Ward at Peterborough City Hospital (cheques made payable to North West Anglia Foundation Trust Charitable Fund) may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 25, 2019