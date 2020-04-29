|
ALEXANDER
John Douglas
of Wisbech. Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on 23rd April 2020, aged 69. Dearly loved husband of Carol, loving father to Tracey, Trudy and Adrian, father-in-law to Max and Gemma, much loved grandad of Kirby, Kane, Ellie, Hollie, Sophie, Lexie and Harrison, a great brother and friend to many. Due to the current situation a private funeral will take place and a Thanksgiving Service will be held at a later date to be confirmed. Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020