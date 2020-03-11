|
BALLS
John Leslie
Aged 86 years of Tydd St Giles Peacefully on 2nd March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Ann, much loved dad and grandad. A funeral service will be held at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Nene Lodge Residents Comfort Fund' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 11, 2020