John BENTON

John BENTON Notice
BENTON John

Sadly at his home in Wisbech with his family around him, John, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty and a much loved dad of Paul, Mark, Stephen and Andrew, father-in-law of Mandy, Julie, Melanie and Christine and a loving Grandad and Great-Grandad. Will be missed by all his friends. Sadly due to government regulations the cremation will be private at Mintlyn Crematorium. If you would like donate in memory of John for Arthur Rank Hospice (Alan Hudson Centre) please send to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 10, 2020
