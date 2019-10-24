|
BLISS John
Peacefully, on the 22nd October, 2019, aged 81 years, of Terrington St Clement, formerly of Walpole St Andrew. Dearly loved husband of Bridget, loving dad of Sharon and Jannette. A dear father-in-law and a much loved grandad. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Walpole St Peter on Monday, 4th November, 2019 at 2.15pm followed by interment at Walpole St Andrew Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019