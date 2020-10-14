|
DUNHAM John William of March, passed away peacefully on 7th October 2020 at his home, aged 83 years. Dearly loved Husband of Ruby, much loved Dad of Diane, Marion and Nigel and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will take place. No flowers please. Donations in his memory will be divided between Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and Sue Ryder Care and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 14, 2020