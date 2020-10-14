Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for John DUNHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John DUNHAM

Notice Condolences

John DUNHAM Notice
DUNHAM John William of March, passed away peacefully on 7th October 2020 at his home, aged 83 years. Dearly loved Husband of Ruby, much loved Dad of Diane, Marion and Nigel and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will take place. No flowers please. Donations in his memory will be divided between Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and Sue Ryder Care and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -