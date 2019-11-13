Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
13:15
Upwell St Peter Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John HARTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John HARTLEY

Notice Condolences

John HARTLEY Notice
HARTLEY

John Edward

Peacefully on 3rd November 2019 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, John of Lotts Bridge, Three Holes. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Gwendoline and a much loved dad of Jane and Steven and a dear Father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad. "Will always be remembered with Love". Funeral Service at Upwell St Peter Church on Thursday 21st November at 1.15pm followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Care, may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -