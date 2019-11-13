|
|
HARTLEY
John Edward
Peacefully on 3rd November 2019 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, John of Lotts Bridge, Three Holes. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Gwendoline and a much loved dad of Jane and Steven and a dear Father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad. "Will always be remembered with Love". Funeral Service at Upwell St Peter Church on Thursday 21st November at 1.15pm followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Care, may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019