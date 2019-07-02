Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John HAWKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John HAWKES

Notice Condolences

John HAWKES Notice
HAWKES

John Henry

Of Guyhirn, passed away peacefully on 27th June 2019 at home with his family by his side, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Sara, much loved dad of Jess and Dickon and a dear father-in-law of Mike, special grandad of George. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Monday 15th July 2019 at 1.30pm. Casual clothes welcome. Family Flowers only, donations if desired in memory of John to be shared between Addenbrooke's Hospital and Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.