HAWKES
John Henry
Of Guyhirn, passed away peacefully on 27th June 2019 at home with his family by his side, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Sara, much loved dad of Jess and Dickon and a dear father-in-law of Mike, special grandad of George. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Monday 15th July 2019 at 1.30pm. Casual clothes welcome. Family Flowers only, donations if desired in memory of John to be shared between Addenbrooke's Hospital and Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 2, 2019