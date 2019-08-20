|
HOUSDEN
John William 'Honny'
Aged 73 years of Gedney Hill. Peacefully on 14th August 2019 at his home. Loving husband of Sharon, much loved dad and grandad. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'St Barnabas Hospice' and 'Marie Curie' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019