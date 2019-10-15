|
|
|
JOHN
TROUGHTON
Aileen and family would like to thank everyone for their sincere thoughts, cards and messages of support on their sad loss of John. A special thank you for all the beautiful flowers, to the Rev Ryk Parkinson for his service, and to Peter Barnes Funerals for their caring and professional services. Also to everyone that sent donations in memory of John which to date amounts to £500. Please accept this as the only but sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019