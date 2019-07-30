|
JOLLEY John Of March, passed away peacefully on 22nd July 2019 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Heather, much loved stepfather to Carolyn, David, Paul and Jane and a dear stepgrandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 30, 2019