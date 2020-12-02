Home

MASON

John Noel

passed away peacefully at home with his family with him, on 22nd November 2020 aged 94 years. Much loved husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Service private due to Covid restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Great Ormond Street Hospital may be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following link to memory giving.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 2, 2020
