of Benwick. John died suddenly but peacefully at home on Saturday 4th July 2020, aged 88 years. He was the beloved husband of June for 66 years, much loved father of Anne and Ian, dear father-in-law of Jed and Margaret and adored grandfather of Fiona, Stuart and Matthew. He will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours. A private funeral service for immediate family members will follow with family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Parkinson's UK. George James & Son (inc. Brewins), City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020
