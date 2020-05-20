Home

John William passed away peacefully at his home in Wisbech on Monday 11th May 2020, aged 83 years, after a long illness so bravely borne. A cherished husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a wonderful friend to many. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Due to attendance restrictions at the present time, his funeral service is to be attended by John's immediate family only, on Tuesday 2nd June. They would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and messages of support at this sad time. Donations in his memory may be made directly to Cancer Research UK and The Alan Hudson Centre. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 20, 2020
