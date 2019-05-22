Home

John Raymond Lance PARSONS

John Raymond Lance PARSONS Notice
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn on Monday 13th May 2019, John, aged 71 years. Loving husband of Lynda. Devoted dad of Michelle and Marcus. Grandad of Liam. Brother of David. Brother-in-law of Gloria. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the R.S.P.C.A. may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 22, 2019
