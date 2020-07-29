Home

Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
dearly loved son of Elizabeth Drysdale, much loved brother of Ann, Christopher and Katrina. Passed away at home on Tuesday 7th July 2020, aged 66 years. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 3rd August at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of John for the R.N.L.I. may be made at the service. All enquires to George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 29, 2020
