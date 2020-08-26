Home

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on Monday 17th August 2020,aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Violet, beloved dad of Carole, Melvyn and Maria, and a much loved granddad and great-granddad. He will be very sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to attendance restrictions at the present time, a private funeral service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, attended by his family and close friends. Family flowers only please, and donations for Kidney Research UK may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 26, 2020
