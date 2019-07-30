Home

John Richard 'Dick' On Friday 12th July at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 82. Loving father and grandfather to Paul & Michael and Emma, Jamie & Becky. Beloved friend to Doreen, Gavin Lisa and Darren. Funeral at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Tuesday 6th August at 1.45pm. All welcome at the service and for refreshments afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to RNLI via envelope at the service or online at tfs.co.uk/orbituary. Thornalley Funeral Services.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 30, 2019
