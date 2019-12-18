Home

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Snettisham
SHEARD John (Bill)

Suddenly on the 10th December, 2019, at home, aged 86 years, of Snettisham, formerly of Walsoken. Dearly loved husband of Bronwen, devoted dad of Alison and Fiona and father-in-law of Gary and Stuart. Adored grandad of Charlotte and Dominic and a dear brother of June (deceased), Marie and Sally. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Snettisham on Tuesday, 24th December, 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 18, 2019
