Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
John Victor

Aged 78 years of Tydd St Giles. Sadly passed away at home on Friday 2nd October 2020. Beloved husband of Joy, dearly loved father to Bethany and Luke and devoted grandfather to William. He was a local primary school teacher for 35 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A family service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 19th October 2020 at 1.45pm. Donations if desired for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 14, 2020
