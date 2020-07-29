|
SMITH John Arthur passed away on 6th July 2020, aged 77 years. Husband of Megan, adored Dad to Sheree, Kevin, Richard and Michelle, a much loved Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother to Linda and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Magpas may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 29, 2020