Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
14:00
St Kyneburgha Church
Castor
John SNUSHALL Notice
SNUSHALL

John Richard

Aged 89 years of Peterborough formerly of Guyhirn. Peacefully on 23rd January 2020 whilst in Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough.

Devoted husband of Leslie, loving father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He will be sadly missed but forever in our memories and always in our hearts. A private family cremation followed by a Service of Thanksgiving will take place at St Kyneburgha Church, Castor on Friday 14th February 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice - Peterborough' may be given at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020
