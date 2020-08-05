|
|
STROUD
John of March passed away peacefully on 22nd July 2020 at his home aged 87 years. Dearly loved Husband of Jill, much loved Dad of Kevin, Bev, Wendy and Clare, Father-in-law of Claire, Kev, Steve and Eddie, devoted Grandad of Aaron, Josh, Hannah, Charlotte, Matilda, Evie, Annie, Erin and William, Great Grandad of Ava, Harry and Imogen and friend of many. Due to the current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Prostate Cancer UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 5, 2020