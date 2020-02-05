|
|
WEBSTER
John Philip
of Emneth, Wisbech passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn on Saturday 25th January 2020 aged 80 Years. Beloved husband of Yvonne, dearly missed father of Thalia and Michael and grandfather to Jessica, Peter, Andy and Paige. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 12th February at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of John for the British Lung Foundation may be made at the service or sent to: Riverside Funeral Services 76 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge. Lincolnshire, PE12 9UA Tel: 01406 259503
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020