|
|
SUMMERS
Jonathan
Aged 38 years of Parson Drove. Passed away unexpectedly at home on 25th June 2019. Beloved son of John and Carol of Parson Drove, devoted father of Matilda and Henry, much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and husband. A respected sportsman and club member. Jonathan will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 10.30am. Smart casual clothing welcome. Donations if desired for 'Macmillan Cancer Support - Wisbech Branch' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 9, 2019