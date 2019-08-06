|
|
|
SUMMERS
Jonathan
Carol, John and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends for their cards, flowers and messages of sympathy on their loss of Jonathan (Jono). Also those who attended the funeral service. A big thank you to Lillian for her lovely service. Our sincere thanks to Peter Barnes Funerals for their care, respect and dignity shown to all the family at this sad time. Donations for local Macmillan amounted to Â£408.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 6, 2019