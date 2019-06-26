|
HOEK
Joost of Christchurch sadly passed away at his home on 19th June 2019 aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of Sheila, Dad of Leonard, Lilian, Saskia, Linda and Rose and a dear Grandad, Great Grandad and good friend to many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Friday 5th July 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Joost for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 26, 2019