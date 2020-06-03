Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
13:30
Fenland Crematorium March
SMYTH

Jose

formerly of Doddington passed away peacefully on 23rd May 2020 at Manor House Upwood aged 96 years. Dearly loved Mum of Bruce, Mother-in-law of Hazel, dear Nanna of Claire, Helen and Sarah and Great Nanna of Sophie, Charlotte, Amber, Luke and Ben and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Friday 12th June 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for RNLI may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 3, 2020
