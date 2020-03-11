|
ROBERTS
Joseph William
(Joe)
Peacefully passed away on 29th February 2020,aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Joan, a loving dad, grandad and great grandad. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday 31st March 2020 at Our Lady's & St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, Wisbech at 10:00am followed by a committal service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. Family flowers only please. Donations. if desired, for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 11, 2020