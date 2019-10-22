Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joy CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy CONNOR

Notice Condolences

Joy CONNOR Notice
CONNOR Joy of March, passed away peacefully on 6th October 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Herbert, much loved Mum of Linda, Kim and Gary and a dear Mother-in-law, Nan, Great Nan, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 28th October 2019 at 2.30pm. At the family's request, no black clothing please. Flowers please to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.