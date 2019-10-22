|
CONNOR Joy of March, passed away peacefully on 6th October 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Herbert, much loved Mum of Linda, Kim and Gary and a dear Mother-in-law, Nan, Great Nan, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 28th October 2019 at 2.30pm. At the family's request, no black clothing please. Flowers please to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 22, 2019