Friday, May 15, 2020
09:30
Fenland Crematorium
Passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 21st April 2020, aged 76 years. Loving mum of Adrian and Sadie, mother-in-law of Jamie and Deborah, sister of Janet, devoted grannie of Jamie, Daniel, Felix, Reubhan, Chloe, Amy and Clarissa, great-grannie of Oakley, Freddie, Olivia and Rosie-Joy. Funeral Service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Friday 15th May at 9.30am. Donations in memory of Joy for Cancer Research UK. George James & Son (inc Brewins), City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020
