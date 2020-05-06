|
|
BOLTON
Joyce
formerly of March passed away peacefully on 17th April 2020 at Nicholas House Care Home Doncaster aged 84 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Ron, much loved Mum of Beverly, Mother-in-law of Geoff and a dear Aunt and friend of many. A private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for the Stroke Association may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020