|
|
THORPE
Joyce of Downham Market, passed away peacefully on 8th September 2020 at Ashville House, aged 88 years. Devoted Wife of the late Dick, much loved Mum of Susan and Mark, Mother-in-law of Gary and Jane, loving Nana of Gemma, Laura, Harry and Hollie, dearly loved little Great-Nana of Myla, Max and Luna and a dear Sister, Aunt and friend of many. A private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 23, 2020