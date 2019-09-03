|
|
BARNES Judith Of March, passed away suddenly on 21st August 2019 at Royal Papworth Hospital, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mum of Tony and Marie, mother-in-law of Lorraine and Andrew, devoted nan of Carl, Ashley, Casper, Dexter and Everly and a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Mercheford House Donation Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019