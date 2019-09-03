Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
15:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith BARNES

Notice Condolences

Judith BARNES Notice
BARNES Judith Of March, passed away suddenly on 21st August 2019 at Royal Papworth Hospital, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mum of Tony and Marie, mother-in-law of Lorraine and Andrew, devoted nan of Carl, Ashley, Casper, Dexter and Everly and a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Mercheford House Donation Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.