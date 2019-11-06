|
HUTTON Judith of March, passed away suddenly on 22nd October 2019 at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, aged 56 years. Dearly loved Wife of David, much loved Mum of Martin and Sarah and a dear Nan, Daughter, Daughter-in-law, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019