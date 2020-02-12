|
PEACOCK
Judith (Formerly Judith Skelton)
Peacefully on 1st February at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Judith. Aged 64 years. Formerly Head of St Peters School, Wisbech and Education Adviser for Ely Diocese. Dearly loved Wife of Malcolm and a much loved mum of Rebecca, mum in law of Bob, devoted Nanny of Louis and Willow.Step mother of Spencer and Giles, step nanny to Arthur and Hugo. Funeral Service at St Peters Church, Upwell on Wednesday 26th February at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Arthur Rank Hospice (Alan Hudson Day Centre) May be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech, Tel. 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020