Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Bailey & Son
55 Lynn Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3DE
01945 584762
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for June HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June HUNT

Notice Condolences

June HUNT Notice
HUNT

June Elizabeth (formerly Knowles)

Peacefully passed away at home with her daughter's by her side on 5th May 2020, aged 80. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, a much loved and cherished mum, nana, great-nana and mother-in-law. June will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Sadly due to the current circumstances a private family funeral will take place on Friday 22nd May 2020 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service to be arranged at a later date. Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -