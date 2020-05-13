|
|
HUNT
June Elizabeth (formerly Knowles)
Peacefully passed away at home with her daughter's by her side on 5th May 2020, aged 80. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, a much loved and cherished mum, nana, great-nana and mother-in-law. June will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Sadly due to the current circumstances a private family funeral will take place on Friday 22nd May 2020 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service to be arranged at a later date. Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 13, 2020