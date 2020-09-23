|
O'CONNOR
June Iris
passed away peacefully on 17th September 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 84. A loving wife of John, a much loved mum to David and mother-in-law of Maxine, cherished nan to Adam and Lauren and great-nan of Roisin. Funeral Service shall take place on Wednesday 30th September 2020. Family flowers only please. For any further information please contact W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE. Telephone: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 23, 2020