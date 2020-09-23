Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Bailey & Son
55 Lynn Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3DE
01945 584762
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for June O'CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June O'CONNOR

Notice Condolences

June O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR

June Iris

passed away peacefully on 17th September 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 84. A loving wife of John, a much loved mum to David and mother-in-law of Maxine, cherished nan to Adam and Lauren and great-nan of Roisin. Funeral Service shall take place on Wednesday 30th September 2020. Family flowers only please. For any further information please contact W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE. Telephone: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -