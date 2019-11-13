|
RUSSELL
June
peacefully on 3rd November at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, June of Upwell, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray and a much loved mum of Nigel and Jane and a dear mother-in-law, nana and great-nana. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 22nd November at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Breast Cancer Care may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019