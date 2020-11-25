|
|
SAVAGE
June Irene who died peacefully on the 14th November 2020. Aged 93 years. Beloved mother of Christopher, Martin and Nigel. Due to current restrictions, the funeral service to be held at St Marys Church Whittlesey on Wednesday 2nd December at 2.15pm followed by the committal at Fenland Crematorium, will be for close family only. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, may be made if desired to the Alzheimer's Society. All further enquiries to HE Bull and son, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey PE7 1TT. Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 25, 2020