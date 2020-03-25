Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
14:00
St Leonard's Church
Leverington
CAPERN

Kathleen

Aged 90 years of Leverington.

Peacefully on 18 th March 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Devoted wife of the late Eric, much loved mum of Susan (dec), mother-in-law of Jon (dec) dearly loved nan of Sian and Laurette, great nan of Jake, and a dear sister of Alma. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Wednesday 1 st April 2020 at 3.15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Dementia UK' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 25, 2020
