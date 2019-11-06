Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
Kathleen Mary

aged 88 years of Wisbech, formerly of Friday Bridge. Peacefully on 25th October 2019 whilst in Langley Lodge Care Home. Will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 12th November 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Langley Lodge Care Home' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019
